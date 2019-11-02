Some Meansville Riley Road Water customers under boil water advisory

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Meansville Riley Road Water Company issued an advising their residents to boil their water for at least one minute prior to drinking or cooking.

Customers who live on Linersville Road, Dana Tara, Old Hickory, Katelyn’s Way, Mitchell Circle, Smith Road, Scout Drive, Saddle Brooke Lane, Quinn Circle, Ashton Brooke Acres and Summer Valley will be under the boil water advisory until further notice.

Anyone with questions should call Meansville Riley Road Water Company at (864) 427-5832.