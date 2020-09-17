Some North Carolina voters mistakenly get 2 absentee ballots

Stacks of ballot envelopes waiting to be mailed are seen at the Wake County Board of Elections in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. North Carolina is scheduled to begin sending out more than 600,000 requested absentee ballots to voters on Friday. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

MATTHEWS, N.C. (AP/ WSPA) — Election officials in North Carolina say a mix up in sending the first absentee ballots caused some voters to receive two identical ballots for the November general election.

Mecklenburg County election officials said this week that some ballots intended for voters in Matthews were mislabeled with the wrong names and were shredded before they could be sent. When officials printed new mailing labels to correct the mistake, some voters ended up getting two duplicate ballots.

President Trump tweeted on Thursday about the mix up.

Just out: Some people in the Great State of North Carolina have been sent TWO BALLOTS. RIGGED ELECTION in waiting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2020

Election Director Michael Dickerson said fewer than 500 voters were affected. He added that it’s unlikely voters could’ve cast two ballots since each mailing label has an individual code making it impossible to vote twice.