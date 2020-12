UPSTATE, SC (WSPA) – Prisma Health officials said some drive-thru sites in the Upstate will be closed Wednesday due to weather-related issues.

According to a news release, the following sites are closed:

Patewood Hospital

Baptist Easley Hospital

Laurens County Hospital

Greer Memorial Hospital

Prisma officials said there are still open drive-thru testing sites at Greenville Memorial and Oconee Memorial Hospital.