Some Prisma Health employees concerned for their future following layoff announcement

An uncertain future tonight for hundreds of employees within the Prisma Health organization. Leaders announced Thursday they’re laying off more than 300 people within the next couple days.

“This is a hospital, we’re needed more than anybody,” said Prisma Health Employee, Felicia Brown.

Felicia Brown has been working at the Greenville Memorial Hospital for a short time. She just started as a Prisma employee in December and she told us things have been sailing along smoothly. That is until today, when she heard news about 327 people being laid off from the organization.

“It’s very scary especially when I was supposed to go to work today and I had a doctor’s appointment and the doctor has me out until monday but I don’t know if I’m a part of being laid off,” Brown said.

She told us she hasn’t heard anything yet but she’s worried that could change in the coming days.

“I actually just re-signed up for college so I could become a CNA and get in to the hospital system. So now it’s like, there is no need for me to even do that. I can go to school but I’ll look going somewhere else,” said Brown.

On the other hand, her daughter also a Prisma employee says she isn’t too concerned about what this means for her. She told 7 news she already has a back-up plan.

“I feel like they didn’t care much about personal life, it was just work. I put in my two weeks and actually got a better job at a nursing home making $18 an hour, I was only making $13 here,” said Prisma CNA, Parris Brown.

But she says she’s worried about her mom and fellow employees, saying the layoffs came as a shock to everyone

“It was just all of a sudden, I don’t even think the people who got laid off knew they were getting laid off. They just found out this morning so there is people up there on the floor, sitting around just not knowing what to do because they just found out,” Parris Brown told 7 News.

“I have had a really wonderful experience and believe we have a really good team. I believe in the mission of Prisma Health. It really makes me sad for the people that were laid off,” said Prisma Health Employee, Tabitha Lewis.

As for Felicia Brown, she says this weekend will be a waiting game to see where or if she fits into this hospital’s bigger picture.

A spokesperson for the organization told 7 News the affected employees will be provided with severance pay and can apply for other job opportunities within the organization.