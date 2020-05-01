Some SCDNR-managed shooting ranges to reopen May 5

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Several South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) managed shooting ranges will be reopened May 5.

The department announced the reopening Friday morning, but said changes are in place to ensure proper social distancing amid COVID-19 concerns.

The following SCDNR-managed ranges will reopen May 5: Twin Ponds Range in Charleston County, Wateree Rifle & Pistol in Richland County, James O Thomason Range in Spartanburg County and Pickens Range in Pickens County.

Ranges have enacted the following changes to ensure social distancing:

Every other shooting position will be closed

No more than two shooters may shoot on a shooting position at a time

Ranges will not loan out equipment

Visitors are not required to sign-in

Shooters are limited to one hour on the range so others can utilize the facility.

Shooters who are waiting are asked to remain in their vehicle until called upon for an open position.

Palachucola, Webb Center and Belfast ranges will remain closed, according to the SCDNR. The Wateree Shotgun Range in Richland County also will remain closed due to construction.