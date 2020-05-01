Some SCDNR-managed shooting ranges to reopen May 5

News

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Several South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) managed shooting ranges will be reopened May 5.

The department announced the reopening Friday morning, but said changes are in place to ensure proper social distancing amid COVID-19 concerns.

The following SCDNR-managed ranges will reopen May 5: Twin Ponds Range in Charleston County, Wateree Rifle & Pistol in Richland County, James O Thomason Range in Spartanburg County and Pickens Range in Pickens County.

Ranges have enacted the following changes to ensure social distancing:

  • Every other shooting position will be closed
  • No more than two shooters may shoot on a shooting position at a time
  • Ranges will not loan out equipment
  • Visitors are not required to sign-in
  • Shooters are limited to one hour on the range so others can utilize the facility.
  • Shooters who are waiting are asked to remain in their vehicle until called upon for an open position.

Palachucola, Webb Center and Belfast ranges will remain closed, according to the SCDNR. The Wateree Shotgun Range in Richland County also will remain closed due to construction.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories