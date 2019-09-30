Some SJWD customers under boil water advisory after water main break

by: WSPA Staff

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Startex, Jackson, Wellford, Duncan Water District announced a boil water advisory Monday following a water main break on Lightwood Knot Road.

SJWD said customers on Lightwood Knot Road from Highway 417 to Brushy Creek Road and Cunningham Road, Alberta Ct., Georgia Queen Drive, Tut Ct. and Kingsboro Ct. should boil their water for a minute before consuming it until further notice.

Any ice made during the advisory should be made from water that has been boiled the district said. Dishes should be washed in boiled water as well.

Anyone with questions about the advisory should contact SJWD.

