Some students across SC return to virtual instruction after break

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — Students across South Carolina are back in school after the winter break.

Some are back in-person and others are learning virtually.

More than 20 school districts in South Carolina are starting off 2021 with virtual instruction, most temporarily.

School districts who made the temporary switch are opting to do virtual instruction for a couple days or two weeks.

The grassroots group responsible for the 2019 teacher rally at the State House, SC For Ed said all school districts should be virtual until the pandemic is under control.

They are concerned about cases in schools skyrocketing after the break. Founder Lisa Ellis said school districts should at-least do virtual for the first two weeks in 2021.

“We’re really thankful the school districts that have chosen to start back virtually are considering the health and well-being of their students and teachers,” Ellis said.

The growing number of cases in schools and reported quarantines among staff are some of the many reasons virtual learning is needed Ellis said. She said after the Thanksgiving break they noticed an increase in cases. “It really put schools at risk to shut down and have to quarantine staff and students,” she said.

Governor Henry McMaster has urged all school districts to offer and stick with five days of in-person instruction. He said parents should not have to pick between staying at home with their children or going to their jobs.

Ellis said more social distancing and mask wearing needs to be done before face-to-face instruction can happen all across the state.

The state allocated $84 million from the CARES Act to school districts to help with keeping schools open during the pandemic.

According to DHEC, there are more than 7300 cases of COVID-19 reported among students and staff in South Carolina public and private schools.