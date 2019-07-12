Some Universal Security Instruments smoke alarms recalled due to possibly failing to alert consumers to fire

(WSPA) – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that Universal Security Instruments is recalling some of its smoke alarms due to the device not activating properly and potentially failing to alert consumers to a fire.

According to a news release, the recall involves Universal Security Instruments 10 year battery-operated ionization smoke and fire alarms with model numbers of MI3050S and MI3050SB, and with date codes between 2015JAN19 through 2016JUL11.

The smoke alarms are white and are 5.5 inches in diameter, and the words “Universal” and “Smoke & Fire Alarm” are printed on the front cover of the alarm.

According to the release, consumers with these alarms should inspect the devices to see if they are working appropriately.

If the alarm does not sounds during the test, consumers should contact Universal Security for a replacement.

According to the release, the company has received 134 reports of smoke alarms failing to properly activate during installation.

The devices were sold online through specialty wholesalers and others from July 2015 to December 2016 for about $20.

To contact Universal Security Instruments about the recall, call 877-612-6955 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online at www.UniversalSecurity.com and click on “Product Safety Notice.”