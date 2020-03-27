Some Upstate boat ramps still open amid COVID-19; Things you should remember before heading out

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)– With warm weather in the air, people are excited to get outside and into the water, however, now there are some restrictions along with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Green Pond Landing & Event Center is typically filled with tons of action. It’s known as the nation’s premiere facility for fishing tournaments, but now it’s empty due to COVID-19.



“We have Green pond Landing on Lake Hartwell and Mountainview Park on Lake Russell, both of those have gates we have locked, ” said Glenn Brill, Director of Parks, Recreation & Tourism Division for Anderson County.

On the flip side, there’s a lot of life happening at six other County boat ramps, including one in Anderson County at McFalls Landing on Broadway Lake.

“This is what families are doing to get away from the Coronavirus, going out in the middle of the lake,” said one boater.

Lake Hartwell has five boat ramps open where people can still fish and launch their boats. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has 18 boat ramps open in South Carolina and 14 in Georgia

“Oh I think it should be opened. Right now the fishing is great,” said Tommy Harper, Broadway Lake boater.

Boaters like Harper and kaykers said the Coronavirus won’t keep them away.



“There’s probably no Coronavirus out there. That’s probably one of the safest places to be out there in the kayak,” said Johnny Holcolb, kayak fishermen.

Both County leaders and boaters still said people should be practicing social distancing and keep groups to three people or less.



“Wash your hands and keep you six feet distance,” Harper said.

As rangers and County sheriff deputies are watching closely, these men said they will continue to enjoy the water as an escape from all of the chaos.



“Just kind of get out here and let your mind melt away,” Holcolb said.

“Being on the lake right now is the best social distancing,” Harper added.

Now County leaders said all of the parks in the City of Anderson are open, but the playground areas are closed. They also tell 7-News, you can still go for a walk, run, or even feed the ducks. All in all, they just want everyone to remember to follow state and local government guidelines during this crisis.

County leaders said the Bassmasters Tournament that was originally supposed to happen this week, has been postponed and will take place later this year.

List of County facilities and boat ramps open

Lake Hartwell

Brown Road Ramp

Cove Inlet Ramp

Jack’s Landing

Tilley Ramp

White City Ramp

Broadway Lake

McFalls Landing

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers open boat ramps on Hartwell in SC