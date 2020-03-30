Some upstate hair salons and spas briefly closing their doors to prevent spread of COVID-19

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A handful of upstate hair salons are briefly closing up shop. Not because they have to but because they said, they need to.

A quiet salon with empty chairs. It’s the opposite of what Stylist Lounge owner Lasonya Webb told us she’s used to seeing.

“We can’t stand six feet behind our clients, that’s just impossible,” said owner of Stylist Lounge, Lasonya Webb.

She has been in the business for nearly three decades. Throughout out those years, she told us she has seen a lot but nothing like this.

“I think closing down, I feel really great about that decision because I wanted to provide safety for myself as well as clients, as well as my other stylist,” Webb told us.

So she’s doing something about it. That’s voluntarily closing up for at least the next couple of weeks.

And in Greenville, The Spa at West End is doing the same thing. The owner there told 7 News they wanted to stay open as long as possible to give people a place to relax and unwind during a stressful time. However, their plans changed.

“It came to the place where we just don’t know where people have been and we certainly don’t want to be a part of the problem,” said The Spa at West End Owner, Stacy Coulter.

But even though her spa has been closed for the last week, Coulter has been plenty busy.

In fact, she had an idea to show her appreciation and gratitude towards workers at the front line of this pandemic.

“I thought what if we take those gift card sales and intentionally match them dollar-for-dollar and give them to a front line healthcare professional? We launched it last tuesday and its been amazing, we’re at $2,000 so far,” said Coulter.

As for Webb, she’s also not slowing down. In fact she made take home care kits for all of her clients while they’re closed. Even though she doesn’t know right now when exactly they’ll open back up, she’s staying optimistic for what’s ahead.

“The faster everyone stays in their house, the faster we get back out here and get going,” Webb said.

Just days ago, North Carolina’s Governor Roy Cooper ordered all hair and nail salons, along with barbershops to temporarily close.