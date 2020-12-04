Some Upstate schools opt out of COVID-19 testing program offered by state

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools officials confirmed on Friday they would not be accepting rapid tests from the state, which were offered to school districts across South Carolina as part of an executive order from Gov. Henry McMaster last week.

On Nov. 25, McMaster signed an executive order giving the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control the authority to implement its school COVID testing program.

We reported earlier that 220,000 Abbott BinaxNOW tests had been allocated for the program and each participating district will initially receive enough tests for 10 percent of the staff and student body population.

The rapid tests would be available to symptomatic students, teachers and other staff members, and test results would reportedly be available within 15 minutes of the test being performed.

Taking part in the testing program is voluntary for all school districts, meaning districts have the choice to opt out of the program. Those districts that decide to take part would need a consent form completed by the minor’s parents and guardians.

On Friday, GCS spokesperson Tim Waller confirmed the district would not be accepting the tests.

Waller said the district is already short on school nurses and said would not want them administering the tests, saying there are other options for getting a COVID-19 test in the county.

He added that the district also does not want anyone who doesn’t feel well to come to school.

Anderson School District 5 Assistant Superintendent Kyle Newton said their district did accept the rapid tests and picked up their allocated tests on Thursday, but said the district is still working on the logistics of how the testing will be done.