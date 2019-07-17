Son accused of attempted first-degree murder after shooting father in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was charged with attempted first-degree murder after he reportedly shot his father early Wednesday morning.

According to sheriff’s office news release, a deputy was called to Sheppard Branch Road in reference to a call about a gunshot wound victim just before 5:50 a.m.

The deputy arrived on-scene at around 5:55 a.m. and located the shooting victim.

The victim was then taken to Mission Hospital, where he is still being treated.

The suspect was identified as Shane Neal Anders, 37, of Weaverville.

Anders was taken into custody and charged with attempted first-degree murder. Additional charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office.

His bond was set at $500,000.