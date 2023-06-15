MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Speaker and author, Chris Singleton, sat down with News 2 to talk about the release of his first adult book, Stories Behind Stances.

Singleton is set to release the book on June 17, exactly eight years after his mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, was killed in the Emanuel AME church shooting in 2015.

“The book is essentially written to take very divisive topics and give the story behind each stance,” Singleton said.

“If you want to change somebody’s heart or give them a different perspective, you have to hear somebody’s story.”

