Son shoots, kills father; turns gun on himself in Jackson Co., sheriff’s office says

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating a murder-suicide that took place at a home in Sylva Monday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies were called to a home on Walter Ashe Road on a health and welfare check.

When they arrived at the scene and started looking around the home, they found a person down on the floor inside.

The deputy went inside the home and found two people dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The scene was secured and sheriff’s office investigators, along with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, responded to the scene.

An investigation revealed that the shooting was a murder-suicide.

According to the release, Richard Travis Akers, 38, shot and killed his father, Richard Kelly Akers, 63.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Richard Travis Akers then reportedly took his own life.