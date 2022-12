ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A son won $200,000 off a lottery ticket after spotting his dad’s car at a convenience store and deciding to stop by and say hi.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said the winning ticket was sold at MD Food Mart on Concord Road in Anderson.

“I was speechless,” the son said. “I got my dad’s attention to come and see.”

The winner said his dad’s eyes “got big and his jaw dropped.”

The winner said he has already made his first big purchase – a new car.