South Carolina #2 in highest rate of COVID-19 cases by population, CDC data shows

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina has the second-highest rate of COVID-19 cases by population over the last seven days, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

South Carolina has 735.5 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to the data which was updated Friday. The only state with a higher rate per capita is Tennessee, which has 739.2 cases per 100,000 over the last seven days.

The states with the lowest rate of cases per 100,000 residents are Connecticut, California, Maryland, and Vermont, according to the data.

South Carolina also has the 11th highest percent positive test rate over the last seven days.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 4,685 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, an increase of about 1,000 compared to reports from the rest of the week.

More than 1% of the population in Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties have been diagnosed with the virus within the last two weeks, according to the most recent data from DHEC.

As of Friday, 83.95% of the state’s 11,553 inpatient beds were occupied, with about 25% of those used by COVID-19 patients. Of the state’s 1,762 intensive care unit beds, 82.75% were in use. Of the state’s 2,057 ventilators, 39.91% were in use.