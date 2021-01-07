South Carolina again halts in-person hearings due to virus

The South Carolina Supreme Court met Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Columbia, S.C., for its first- ever oral arguments via teleconference. The Court heard concerns over potential difficulties of voting in this year’s elections due to the coronavirus outbreak, as social distancing recommendations remain in place. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s top jurist has again called off in-person hearings.

State Supreme Court Chief Justice Don Beatty says he’s doing so due to the “ongoing increase” in COVID-19 cases across the state.

In an order, Beatty suspended any in-person hearings that were to begin statewide on or after Jan. 11.

Circuit and family court judges can still hear in-person emergency matters, like bonds, bench warrants and protective custody or domestic abuse situations.

Courts initially shut down in March but reopened in September.

But South Carolina’s percent positive test rate for the coronavirus has been steadily climbing.

Health officials say one in every three people tested is positive for the virus.