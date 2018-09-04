SC Apple Festival starts Tuesday Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Westminster, SC - Oconee County sees more than ten thousand new visitors during the SC Apple Festival running Tuesday September 4-8.



Festival President Dianne Lyles said the Westminster, Long Creek and Oconee County area is the largest apple producing area in the state and the time of year marks the beginning of apple harvest season.



Lyles said the festival is a chance for apple growers and more than 150 vendors to show off their homemade goods. Apple dishes, BBQ and other food options are available for purchase.



The festival is family friendly Lyles said with most events being free for children other than rides.

The festivities kickoff Tuesday with a golf tournament and Friday at 5 PM is the parade where Lyles said there are 8 grand marshals, 6 of which are veterans representing different wars.

Joining 7 News on Tuesday morning was West Oak student and performer Luke Riley Smith. He will perform on Saturday at the festival.

Visit the festival website for a complete list of events and times.

