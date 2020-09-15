South Carolina creates partnership to bring free courses to unemployed

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce is now offering free courses to people who have lost their jobs through a partnership with online learning platform Coursera.

The partnership gives users access to 4,300 courses and 400 specializations from top universities and well-known companies like IBM, Google and Facebook.

“There are a lot of courses available to folks and it ranges from everything from [Microsoft] Excel to other specific certifications,” SC DEW media specialist Heather Biance said. “For example, the Google IT Support Professional Certificate, which is a very high-in-demand certificate, they have access to that for free.”

To enroll in the programs, those on unemployment insurance can sign up through the unemployment portal. Or, there will be additional emails sent to UI recipients with signup information.

Enrollment is accepted through the end of October. All courses must be completed by the end of 2020.

Those in need of job preparation help can visit or contact their local SC Works office.

“We provide services for our community in resume creation,” Deivis Henao, Comprehensive Center Manager for Spartanburg’s SC Works said. “We have workshops for interview skills. We have workshops that will help individuals understand what is required from anyone once they join the workforce.”

