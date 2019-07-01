South Carolina gas tax goes up today

The gas tax in South Carolina did go up today from 20 cents to 22 cents.

South Carolina Department of Transportation said, ““In 2017, The General Assembly passed legislation to increase the State gas tax by 12 cents by phasing in the increase at 2 cents per year for six years. These funds are deposited into a new trust fund called the Infrastructure Maintenance Trust Fund (IMTF). These new revenues, coupled with other Federal and State funds, form the Financial foundation of SCDOT’s ten year plan and performance targets.”

Freedom Action Network was in Greenville today at Eagle’s gas station. The group decided to pay the tax portion of customers gas. They did this until 1,000 gallons were bought.

The gas tax increase began in 2017 and will go up two cents per year until 2022.

Over $650 million in extra money has been collected with this tax.

According to the Department of Revenue, this money is used for road, bridge, and infrastructure work.

SCDOT says they are working on more than 700 miles of rural road, more than 2,000 miles of pavements, 13 bridge projects and assisting in funding 32 miles of interstate widening.



