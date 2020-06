SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Drivers will pay more at the pump in the Palmetto State.

The South Carolina gas tax will increase 2 cents – from 22 cents to 24 cents a gallon – starting July 1.

Lawmakers passed the tax increase in 2017 with the South Carolina Infrastructure and Economic Development Reform Act – raising the fee by 2 cents each year through July 2022, according to the SCDOR.

