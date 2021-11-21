South Carolina gov prepares to light state Christmas tree

News

by: Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is getting ready to light up the state’s Christmas tree.

McMaster will flip the switch at the end of Sunday evening’s 55th Annual Governor’s Carolighting ceremony at the Statehouse.

Organizers say the event includes singing, a Christmas-story themed program and brief remarks by the governor.

The Garden Club of South Carolina and the Columbia Garden Club have spent weeks decorating the tree just off Gervais Street in front of the Statehouse.

The tree is a 35-foot sheared Concolor Fir from Pinetum Christmas Tree Farm in Swanton, Maryland.

TimberTech of Greer again volunteered to bring the tree to Columbia.

