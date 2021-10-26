South Carolina Highway Patrol updates details on August fatal crash in Greenville

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol has updated details about a fatal collision that happened in August in Greenville Co.

As previously stated by SCHP, the fatal collision happened on Aug. 9 at 1:41 a.m. SCHP said the deceased driver failed to yield to the right of way.

SCHP released an update on Oct. 26 after further investigation of the collision.

According to SCHP, the driver of the other vehicle involved was attempting to turn left onto SC 253 and failed to yield to the right of way.

An Anderson woman is charged with failure to yield the right of way.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store