South Carolina Highway Patrol updates details on August fatal crash in Greenville

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol has updated details about a fatal collision that happened in August in Greenville Co.

As previously stated by SCHP, the fatal collision happened on Aug. 9 at 1:41 a.m. SCHP said the deceased driver failed to yield to the right of way.

SCHP released an update on Oct. 26 after further investigation of the collision.

According to SCHP, the driver of the other vehicle involved was attempting to turn left onto SC 253 and failed to yield to the right of way.

An Anderson woman is charged with failure to yield the right of way.