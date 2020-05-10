South Carolina lawmakers return Tuesday for COVID-19 matters

News

by: JEFFREY COLLINS

Posted: / Updated:

State Sen. Gerald Malloy, center, wears a face mask during a special, one-day session of the South Carolina Legislature on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. This year’s session has been paused for several weeks amid the new coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Legislature returns again Tuesday to assure the state can keep running during the coronavirus and with a long list of requests for laws to deal with the fallout of the pandemic.

Both the House and Senate know they need to finalize a resolution allowing the state to continue to spend money if a budget is not passed before the fiscal year ends June 30.

They also need to approve the list of matters the Legislature can take up at a planned September special session expected to last a few weeks. 

