South Carolina needs paid poll managers for general election

News

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

A person displays an “I Voted” sticker. (Photo by Bethany Clarke/Getty Images)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Paid poll workers are needed across South Carolina ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.

Many volunteers are worried about the coronavirus pandemic, leaving election officials scrambling to find enough poll managers to make sure the election runs without issue.

Officials say they are focused on protecting the health of its poll managers and are taking steps to ensure a safer voting environment for everyone.

If you are selected, you will be provided with special COVID-19 training for social distancing and maintaining sanitary conditions in your polling place.

You could earn at least $165 for training and working on election day.

Officials say you must be registered to vote in South Carolina. 16 and 17-year-olds can apply to be a Poll Manager Assistant.

To apply: https://noexcusesc.com/apply-to-be-a-poll-manager/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories