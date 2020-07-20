South Carolina one of five states participating in Operation Southern Shield

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Just this year, there have been more than 160 speeding related fatalities in South Carolina.

South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Trooper Joe Hovis says this is the hardest part of his job.

“You go into someone’s home, they’re living room or their kitchen, and you sit down with them and explain to them that their loved one, their son, their daughter, their husband their wife, their mother or father, are never ever coming home again,” Trooper Hovis said. “That’s something we certainly never want to have to do.”

Trooper Hovis says Operation Southern Shield is all about eliminating traffic deaths statewide.

He’s not the only one working toward that goal.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office wants to make people aware of the risk of speeding.

Lieutenant Ryan Flood says it’s even more important now as they’ve seen deaths increase since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“People might think because there’s not as much law enforcement in a particular area they can begin speeding again,” Lieutenant Flood said. “The fact of the matter is those numbers have come in, so we just want to work together as a state, all the law enforcement combined to make our presence as visible as we possibly can to get people to reduce their speeds.”

Operation Southern Shield is also taking place in Alabama, Georgia, Florida and Tennessee.

Law enforcement isn’t just looking for people speeding, but also for those driving while distracted and not wearing seat belts.

Trooper Hovis said that one way to avoid speeding is leaving for your destination earlier so you don’t put yourself and others at risk.