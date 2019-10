GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- According to a spokesperon with the South Carolina Department of Corrections Former Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis is beginning his year behind bars with processing at Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia, where all male South Carolina inmates are processed. No word yet on where Lewis will serve his time, but his attorney, Rauch Wise. has asked that he placed in protective custody.

"I think letting people know that when you betray the public trust in the fashion that this man did that you go to prison," said 16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett, who prosecuted the case. "That's what needs to happen."