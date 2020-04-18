1  of  17
Closings and Delays
South Carolina public beaches to reopen next week, senator says

News

by: Matt Fortin

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – A South Carolina senator says beaches will be reopened next week as the country continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senator Stephen Goldfinch (R – District 34) said beach access restrictions will ease some time next week.

He made the announcement Saturday afternoon on his Facebook page.

Governor McMaster issued an executive order March 30 that ordered the closure of public access points to the state’s beaches.

It also ordered the closure of all public boat ramps, landings and other access points on the state’s lakes, rivers and waterways.

Public boat landings were reopened Friday.

