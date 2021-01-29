South Carolina receives an ‘F’ in regulating and reducing tobacco use, report says

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – The American Lung Association released their 2021 State of Tobacco Control report and the state of South Carolina did not make the honor roll this year.

According to the report, the state received an “F” in four out of five categories.

Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Funding : Tells you if the state is providing enough money to programs that prevent and reduce tobacco use. Grade: F

: Tells you if the state is providing enough money to programs that prevent and reduce tobacco use. Grade: F Smoke-free Air Laws : Tells you how well the state protects citizens from toxic secondhand smoke in public places. Grade: F

: Tells you how well the state protects citizens from toxic secondhand smoke in public places. Grade: F Access to Cessation Services : Tells you how well the state is doing in providing tobacco users access to proven treatments to help them quit. Grade: B

: Tells you how well the state is doing in providing tobacco users access to proven treatments to help them quit. Grade: B State Tobacco Taxes : Whether the state’s tobacco taxes are high enough to prevent and reduce tobacco use. Grade: F

: Whether the state’s tobacco taxes are high enough to prevent and reduce tobacco use. Grade: F Flavored Tobacco Products: What extent the state has taken action to limit or prohibit the sale of flavored tobacco products. Grade: F

Flavored tobacco products impacts kids and the African American community at a higher rate.

According to the ALA, over 80 percent of high school students and 70 percent of middle school students who vape use flavored tobacco products.

Advocates said many of the issues related to high tobacco sales and underage smoking can be addressed by enacting licensing requirements and tougher regulations for sellers.

“We don’t know wha the long term health effects could be. We can guess by looking at some of ingredients thats in them. We need the federal food and drug administration to step up their regulation of these products” June Deen, director of advocacy for the South Carolina American Lung Association said.

The state received a ’B’ in having a state healthcare program that covers all forms of treatment and medications for those who want to quit using tobacco.

According to the report South Carolina was the only state in the south to receive a passing grade in that category.

To view the full report, click here.