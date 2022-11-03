COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s election leaders say they have seen record numbers when it comes to early voting for the November 8 midterms.

“The record for most voters voting early in one day was broken again with almost 50,000 ballots cast at early voting centers yesterday,” said officials with the South Carolina Election Commission.

Election officials said that by end of the day Wednesday, more than 383,000 people had voted early and approximately 48,000 ballots have been returned out of the 63,000 issued.

“All told, 431,000 South Carolinians have already voted in the 2022 General Election,” officials said.

There are only three days left for registered South Carolina voters to cast their ballot ahead of the November 8 election and the State Election Commission believes that pre-election day turnout will continue to rise ‘significantly.’

The early voting window will come to a close on Saturday, November 5. Those who cannot make it to their polling location on Election Day can stop by a designated early voting site now through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

To see locations and review a sample ballot, click here for the SC Election Commission’s official website. Voters will be asked to present their photo ID when checking in to vote.

Polls will be open on Election Day from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.