South Carolina representative celebrates historic win for Vice President Kamala Harris

Greenville, SC (WSPA) – As newly elected officials took their oaths of office, history was made as Kamala Harris became the first woman to occupy the seat of the vice-presidency.

State Representative, Chandra Dillard embraces the progress, “She is fully prepared for this, the seat changes, some of the people change, but the mechanics of being successful that have gotten her to this point do not change.” State Representative, House District 23, Chandra Dillard said.

Dillard anticipates how the first woman will operate in one of the nation’s highest offices and reflects on many of her own firsts.

“When I was elected to Greenville City Council I joined the first female majority council this city had ever seen.” Dillard said.

They helped negotiate and lay the ground work for the baseball stadium in downtown Greenville.

Now serving her constituents in Columbia, Dillard is keenly aware of some of the hurdles being the first in a political office brings…. she reflects on her experiences as chair of the agriculture sub-committee

“First woman, first black, those guys had a heck of a time trying to decide what to call me, madam chair, I said well its chairman, just like everybody else.” Dillard said.

As Wednesday’s inauguration in Washington D.C. took place under heavy security, Representative Dillard is working from home this week because of threats that extended across the nation.

“So we in our rules, in our house rules, changed the rules last week, where we could work virtually in order to hopefully keep everyone safe.” Dillard said.

As Kamala Harris is sworn in as the 49th Vice President of the United States, more than 300-thousand women celebrate and claim her as their sorority sister.

“Vice President elect, Kamala Harris is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and I am as well.”

Membership stretches through 50 states and 55 nations, pink and green are their colors and a string of pearls signify the unity of this 113 year old organization.

“Talk about service to all man-kind in the white house, she will truly be living out that motto that we have.” Dillard said.

Representative Dillard is confident that Vice President Harris will fulfill her oath and fight for justice for all.

“There are pivotal times when you stop and reflect, this is a high moment today, there are going to be some other moments where we still have to beat down the door, make the point, bring people along because we are all not getting there at the same time.” Dillard said.

Representative Dillard was elected to Greenville’s City Council in 1999 and assumed state office in 2009.