South Carolina schools remain closed until the end of April

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – In South Carolina, students will be out of school a little longer that originally planned, from now through the end of April.

It’s an exciting time for kids, they don’t have to go to the school building, but for parents, administrators and some of those students, work continues.

Although Christy Henderson serves as the Chief Meteorologist for WSPA 7 News, she’s also a mom and her children are home, just like many of yours.

“I was planning on having a routine this week, I’m still working on that routine. My first job is just to get them outof bed this morning, cause it’s that feeling of no school.” mother, Christy Henderson said.

On Tuesday afternoon, Governor Henry McMaster and Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman, announced that all South Carolina schools will remain closed through the month of April.

“Our teachers and our staff luckily have been prepared for this, we let them know that this might be a possibility.” Spartanburg District 5, Spokesperson, Melissa Robinette said.

The governor’s executive order will apply to the state’s public colleges, universities and technical colleges and will encourage those institutions to provide instruction through virtual learning and although they’re learning, parents still have questions.

“I think everything is going to work out okay, but I am kinda looking ahead to where when they do go back to school, where’s the benchmark going to be, because if there is no standardized testing how are they going to place the students.” Henderson said.

Henderson appreciates the curriculum and the availability of her daughters teachers, school officials say that same process will continue.

“Even through this extended closure, that’s what its going to continue to look like for our students. They will continue to do assignments virtually on their laptops 3 – 12 or those additional learning packets.” Robinette said.

All of this home learning has parents appreciating teachers even more.

“It really gives you a reality check for how much teachers need to get their jobs done. i have two they have 20 and 30.” Henderson said.