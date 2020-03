SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A statewide tornado drill will take place in South Carolina, starting at 9 a.m.

Public schools, state and local emergency management, and others will participate in the test.

Proud of all these students @ Duncan Elementary… quiet and carefully following directions for our @SCEmergency statewide tornado drill 👍 #SafetyFirst #WeAreD5 pic.twitter.com/VoLSMa25mf — Spartanburg5 Schools (@SpartanburgD5) March 11, 2020

The purpose of the drill is to test communication systems and safety procedures.

This is all part of severe weather in Flood Safety Week.