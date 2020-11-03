South Carolina U.S. Senate candidates make final push ahead of Election Day

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It has become one of the most talked about U.S. Senate races in the country and as voters continue to cast their ballots, U.S. Senate candidates in South Carolina spent Monday making one last push to come out on top.

Rally after rally, push after push.

“This senate seat, I never dreamed in my wildest dreams it would be where it is today, the focus of the nation,” said U.S. Senator, Lindsey Graham.

“Nobody can stand up here and tell me that they’re going to fight for black folks more than I have fought for black folks,” said Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate in South Carolina, Jaime Harrison.

Incumbent U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic Candidate Jaime Harrison embarking on their last efforts to speak with voters ahead of election night.

“As to me, I’m at the top of my game. I’ve been around the world enough to know it’s dangerous and I’ve come to appreciate Donald Trump unlike anything in my life,” Graham told 7 News.

“We will continue to fight each and everyday to make sure America lives up to her promise, that all people are created equal,” Harrison said during a rally Monday evening.

It has become a largely talked about and costly race. Harrison is fighting for a seat in a state that has historically voted red.

Senator Graham told 7 News Monday, he’s confidant in what’s to come.

“If South Carolina conservatives, middle of the road people show up tomorrow, I’m going to win going away,” Sen. Graham said.

Harrison carried a similar tune, he also shared with his supporters a message of unity in one of his most recent rallies.

“I’m talking about bringing South Carolina together, not as Democrats and Republicans and not as Conservatives and Liberals but just as South Carolinians,” said Harrison.

Come election day, Senator Graham told us he plans to do what he always does, go vote with his aunt. As for Harrison, his campaign said he will be meeting with voters headed to precincts in the low country.