South Carolina unemployment falls, but tourism jobs vanish

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s unemployment picture has improved overall, with 20,000 people finding work and businesses reopening as they adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But restaurants, hotels and other tourism businesses continue to struggle, having lost more jobs even in the height of the summer season.

The state Department of Employment and Workforce says the unemployment rate in South Carolina dropped to 6.3% in August, down from 8.7% in July and 12.8% in April during the peak of the outbreak.

But the main unemployment number conceals troubling trends.

South Carolina has lost 56,000 restaurant and hotel jobs since the pandemic started, 20% of that sector’s jobs.