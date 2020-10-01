South Carolina voting options for the 2020 election

Greenville, SC (WSPA) – In the age of Covid many voters are turning their ballots in early and election offices say they’re ready.

For 90 year old James Hunt, requesting, completing and turning in his ballot is an easy process. “I don’t know why people think that they vote don’t count. Every vote counts. If you don’t vote it still counts.” voter, James Hunt said. He started voting in 1953 and always finds a way to cast a ballot.

All South Carolina voters can vote in one of three ways, absentee by mail, absentee in person or at the polls on Election Day and because of Covid, all voters are eligible to vote absentee.

” You call our office we mail it to you you, you can go online at Sc vote.org, fill out the application form either email it or fax it to us once we get the signed form back, we can mail the ballot out to them.” Greenville County Elections and Voter Registration, Director, Conway Belangia said.

More and more people are turning in their ballots early, because of busy schedules, to avoid long lines or to make sure things are in proper working order.

“I trust the postal system but I just wanted to be sure, so I’ve come here and dropped it off myself to be sure that I did it correctly.” voter, Dr. Dennis Martin said.

Greenville county’s election director says be sure to sign your ballot when voting absentee and bring your id when dropping ballots off. However you decide to vote they’re doing their part to make sure voters are safe and every vote is accurately counted.

“We clean up our polling places were all masked up it going to be a clean environment, our absentee voting system is good and the mail service is good so we’re comfortable with those.” Conway said.

When casting your ballot early, whether mailing it or dropping it off, time is if the essence.

In person absentee voting starts Monday October 5th and lasts until November 2nd.