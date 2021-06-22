South Carolina’s tax free weekend kicks off August 6

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – South Carolina’s Tax Free Weekend kicks off on Friday, August 6.

You can purchase computers, clothes, school supplies, and other items free of sales tax during South Carolina’s annual 72-hour Sales Tax Holiday, according to the SC Department of Revenue.

The 2021 Tax Free Weekend takes place Friday, August 6, through Sunday, August 8, 2021.

SCDOR reminds shoppers that eligible items can be purchased online and in-store without paying the state’s 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes during South Carolina’s Tax Free Weekend.

Tax-free items include: computers, printers, school supplies, clothing and accessories, footwear, and certain bed and bath items. These tax-free items can be new or used and are eligible regardless of price.

Cloth masks are tax-free during the Sales Tax Holiday since they are considered clothing accessories.

Items that are not tax-free during the Sales Tax Holiday include: digital cameras, smartphones, jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, wallets, watches, furniture, rental clothing or footwear, and items for use in a trade or business.

Last year, South Carolina shoppers bought more than $18.1 million in tax-free items during the Sales Tax Holiday, SCDOR says.