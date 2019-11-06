South Korean man crossing US on bicycle killed in crash

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
broken glass accident wreck crash generic 1

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A 27-year-old South Korean man riding his bicycle across the United States has been killed in a wreck in South Carolina.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said in a statement Sangyoon Jeon of Busan, South Korea, died around 12:15 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 378 east of Columbia.

The Highway Patrol said a delivery van struck Jeon’s bicycle. No charges have been filed and the wreck is still under investigation.

Cola Town Bike Collective President Scott Nuelken told The State newspaper that Jeon arrived in New York in October and hoped to arrive in Los Angeles on his bicycle in January.

Nuelken says he planned to let Jeon spend Monday night in his home. Jeon was arranging places to stay through a cycling website.

Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win HVAC
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Community Calendar