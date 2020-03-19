Southeastern Grocers, parent company of BI-LO, announces modified store, pharmacy hours

(WSPA) – Southeastern Grocers, Inc., the parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores said they would be having modified store and pharmacy hours, as well as providing employment opportunities for those in need throughout the Southeast.

Seniors and high-risk customers are invited to shop at any of the stores from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday.

“The grocer asks all customers to respect this time given to the elderly and other high-risk community members to allow them the comfort of purchasing necessary products in a safe environment,” according to the release. “The grocer will also open all pharmacy locations at 8 a.m. on weekdays to allow these same customers extra time to fill prescriptions or seek counseling with expert pharmacists. On weekends, pharmacy locations will open at the usual time of operations. All pharmacy locations will remain open and are prepared to provide influenza and pneumonia vaccines to help promote the health and well-being of customers.”

All of their grocery stores will close nightly at 9 p.m., which Southeastern Grocers said will give their associates time to restock the shelves and to conduct extra sanitation procedures.

“As a grocer and people-first company, we are doing everything in our power during this time of uncertainty to lessen the impact it has on our associates, customers, community members and their loved ones. When shopping in our stores, please be kind to one another and take a minute to thank our heroic associates for going above and beyond to serve our customers,” Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said. “Now more than ever, it is imperative we work together to ensure all individuals and families have access to a safe shopping environment as well as fresh, nutritious meals as more people are eating at home. We are always looking for talented associates who can provide our customers with quality service. Given the increasing demand for essential items, we have expedited the hiring process to ensure we can provide jobs to those who have been impacted by the current situation. As a community, we are stronger together!”

According to the release, the SEG Gives Foundation will be donating $250,000 to Feeding America to help the network of food banks provide support to those facing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Southeastern Grocers officials said they are also offering positions and hiring people throughout the Southeast who have been impacted by restricted working hours due to store and restaurant closures. For more information on how to apply, click here.

For more information on pharmacy locations and hours, visit: