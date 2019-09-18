Southeastern Grocers recalls peanut butter cookies sold at BI-LO stores

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Southeastern Grocers has issued a voluntary recall for two 18-count cookie products sold in BI-LO stores. The recall is due to the undeclared allergens found in the product.

The 18-count variety pack containing peanut butter cookies and the 18-count peanut butter cookies did not include peanut ingredients on the label.

These products were sold in all Southeastern Grocers stores, such as Winn Dixie and BI-LO, Fresco y Mas and Harvey Supermarkets. The cookies had a shelf-life of five days.

If you still have this product, it should be thrown away or returned to any store for a full refund.

The affected products and corresponding SLU codes are below:

  • 18-count Variety Pack – containing Peanut Butter Cookies – 5079
  • 18-count Peanut Butter Cookies – 69886

If you have any questions regarding the recall, please call 844-745-0463.

