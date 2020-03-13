Southern Wesleyan University switches to online classes, suspends athletic events

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

CENTRAL, S.C. – In response to the spread of COVID-19, Southern Wesleyan University has made the decision to temporarily move on-campus courses online beginning Thursday.

On-Campus courses scheduled for Monday, March 16 through Wednesday, March 18 will be postponed.

Southern Wesleyan University encourages students who wish to remain at home to do so. On-Campus students should plan on signing into their course on Thursday, March 19.

Instructions will be posted in Canvas, SWU’s online learning management system.

Southern Wesleyan University will continue to monitor the spread of the virus and we will resume face-to-face classes when school officials feel conditions have improved.

Student services including housing, dining and health care, will remain available for those on campus.

Existing SWU Online classes will continue to operate normally without any interruption.

All athletic events (home and away) will be suspended until further notice.

The main campus of the university will remain open. Currently there are no confirmed or presumptive cases of the virus on campus or in the immediate area.

Offices, student and health services, residence halls, and food service will continue to operate on a normal schedule; however, appropriate precautions are being taken including additional cleaning and sanitizing throughout the campus. Events on campus are being curtailed, rescheduled, or moved online as appropriate.

