Southside High School student dies after apparent fall from vehicle

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
crime-scene-generic_1521462828721.png

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) —  A 14-year-old boy died early Wednesday morning after falling from his family’s vehicle near their home.

Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans said in a news release that it appears the boy fell from the family’s SUV as it was traveling down the road where the victim lived on Carly Drive.

The victim is identified as Luis Angel Osorio, 14, of Piedmont.

Osorio was a ninth grade student at Southside High School, according to the coroner.

Emergency responders found the teen unresponsive in the road at his home around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. 

Osorio was taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead later Wednesday morning.

His death remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Back To School Headquarters
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store