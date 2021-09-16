Southwest Airlines to begin daily nonstop flights from Charleston to Austin in spring 2022

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston International Airport announced Thursday a new nonstop service between Charleston and Austin, Texas.

The daily flights from Southwest Airlines are set to begin on March 10, 2022, and will be the first daily nonstop service between Charleston and Austin.

“Southwest is an incredible partner, and it’s a real vote of confidence for the airport and this region that they’ve decided to expand their route map again from Charleston International,” said Elliott Summey, CEO of the Charleston County Aviation Authority. “The airport is a community asset, and one way we continue to increase the asset’s value is by providing access to more destinations for Charleston-area residents.”

Leaders at Charleston International Airport say outbound flights will leave CHS at 10:30 a.m. EST and arrives at Austin–Bergstrom International Airport by 12:35 p.m. CST.

The flight leaving Austin departs at 1:55 p.m. CST and arrives in Charleston at 5:40 p.m. EST.

Ticket sales for the new flight are now available at southwest.com.