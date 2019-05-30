News

Southwest announces new nonstop flights to BWI from GSP

Posted: May 30, 2019 12:33 PM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 12:33 PM EDT

GREER, SC (WSPA) - Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport officials said Southwest Airlines plans to offer new daily nonstop flights to Baltimore.

According to an airport news release, the new nonstop flights to Baltimore/Washington International Airport will begin on Nov. 3, and will give "easy access to the nation's capital region and connecting service to dozens of additional destinations nationwide."

The flights to BWI will operate daily on a 143-seat Boeing 737-700 aircraft.

"This is truly an exciting day at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport," Dave Edwards, GSP's president and CEO, said. "We are pleased that Southwest Airlines is growing in the Upstate and we are thrilled that travelers across the region will have more options to enjoy Southwest's low fares and quality service."

Tickets for flights to BWI can be purchased at Southwest.com or by calling 1-800-I-FLY-SWA.

 

