Southwestern Community College’s Jackson Co. campus on lockdown after report of person with gun

JACKSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office officials said an area community college is on lockdown after a report of a person on campus with a gun.

According to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook post, Southwestern Community College’s Jackson campus is on lockdown and deputies are conducting a search of the campus.

Sheriff’s Office officials said there has not been an active shooter on the campus and no students have been injured.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to update with more information as it becomes available.