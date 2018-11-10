Space heater donations wanted for families in need Video

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) - As the temperatures fall a great need arises.

“The need is around a hundred individual personal heaters,” said Lt. Howard Tate of the Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties.

The organization is collecting portable space heaters for families in Spartanburg and Union Counties. Lt. Tate said colder weather means higher power bills that often breaks an already tight family budget.

“Often times what we find in our homes is that they'll have an oven, and the mom or dad will actually turn on the eye of the stove and as you can imagine, that is a very big safety issue,” said Lt. Tate.

He said they provide the heaters to people of different ages, some with children in their homes.

“Many of them, this is the only heat in their home,” said Lt. Tate, adding seeking a space heater from the Salvation Army isn’t usually a family’s first choice. “This is a last resort.”

They’re asking for the community’s help to offer this service to those who need it most.

“Through the efforts of a wonderful donor here in Spartanburg county, we have received already 30 brand new heaters,” said Lt. Tate, adding that about half of those have already been given out and they need 70 more so they don’t have to turn people away. “We want to be able to answer that call when these families show up at our door.”

Individuals and organizations can drop off new portable heaters to The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties during regular business hours.

For more information, call 864.576.6670.



