SpaceX Dragon reaches International Space Station for resupply mission

News

by: CNN NEWSOURCE

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – A SpaceX Dragon spacecraft arrived at the International Space Station Monday to deliver over 4,300 pounds of supplies.

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the capsule from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Friday night.

Usually the supplies include thousands of pounds of food, toiletries and other items the astronauts need while they live aboard the ISS.

This is the last time SpaceX plans to use the original version of its Dragon spacecraft.

Starting it August, it will start using its next generation Dragon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store