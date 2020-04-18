1  of  17
Spain reaches 20,000 deaths from coronavirus

A woman next to her husband, left, and her brother, right, attend the funeral of their mother who died of coronavirus at the Poble Nou cemetery in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

MADRID — Spain has reached 20,000 deaths for the coronavirus pandemic and total infections increased to more than 190,000.

Spain’s health authorities reported 565 deaths in the last 24 hours. Only the United States and Italy have more deaths.

New infections rose by nearly 4,500. More than 74,000 people in Spain have recovered.

This week, health authorities said there were discrepancies in the statistics of virus deaths and infections reported by regional administrations. The central government has ordered regions to give more precise data and use the same parameters.

As the outbreak’s spread slows, pressure on hospitals has relaxed. Authorities have closed one part of a huge field hospital with thousands of beds set up by the military in a convention center in Madrid.

But strict confinement rules are expected to be extended beyond April 26.

