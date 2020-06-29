“Sparklers burn at 1200 degrees”: Officials urge residents to practice fireworks safety

GREENVILLE, COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Independence Day is right around the corner but many fireworks shows around the Upstate were canceled due to the coronavirus and the local efforts underway to slow the spread.

Even though some popular Fourth of July events are canceled, many people plan to host private celebrations and their own displays of fireworks.

Before sparking those fireworks in your backyard there are a few safety tips from local fire officials urging folks to be smart and safe.

According to data released by the National Fire Protection Association, an estimated 44% of injuries were burns and 28 percent of those injuries were on the hands or fingers, while 24 percent were on the legs.

Officials say those planning to use sparklers in lieu of larger fireworks shouldn’t underestimate the danger associated with them since they reach whopping 1200 degrees for the few seconds they’re lit, and account for a large portion of hand injuries among kids.

Adam Lezan Fire Marshal for the Simpsonville Fire Department urges people to practice common sense this July 4th and put the safety of yourself and those around you first.

“Use common sense. If it doesn’t seem like it’s safe to do then it probably isn’t. You’re dealing with a dangerous product to start with and using it in an unsafe way just compounds the potential problems,” Lezan said.

Lezan said that while South Carolina is one of the least restrictive states when it comes to the types of fireworks that can be purchased, it’s very important to follow the instructions and only shoot off what you’re comfortable with.

Here’s a few more tips from Lezan:

Do not light fireworks while intoxicated

No public displays of fireworks, must be on your property

Do not light fireworks near power lines and trees

Do not allow children to light fireworks

