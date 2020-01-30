Spartanburg annual board game convention brings over 1,200 games

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – TantrumCon 2020, board game convention featuing more than 1,200 games for people of all ages, started Jan. 30 and runs until Feb. 2 at the Spartanburg Marriott.

This is the second annual board game convention in the Upstate hosted by Tantrum House board game company.

On Thursday evening, there was open gaming option, allowing attendees the chance to choose to play on over 1,200 board games.

This local convention anticipates nearly 500 attendees from across the Upstate. Additionally, some of the board games were created in the Upstate.

showcase of board game convention

Starting on Friday, attendees have the chance to be taught over 300 different games from board gaming master, which last the entire weekend convention.

In addition to being taught and have free gaming play, there are also play to win competitions, table flipping tournaments, kids gaming area and more.

On Friday and Saturday, cosplay characters from Star Trek and Star Wars will be at the convention center.

Additionally, attendees have the chance to win free games as part of the $30,000 game giveaway.

